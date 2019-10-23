Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Harper Denton was found injured in her home and died in hospital hours later

A father accused of killing his baby daughter told her mother he had previously been jailed for injuring another child, a court has heard.

Kevin Eves, 37, allegedly caused multiple fractures and smothered eight-week-old Harper Denton in June 2018.

He told the Old Bailey Cherinea Denton "wasn't fazed" when he told her of his previous conviction. She has said she was unaware Mr Eves had hurt a child.

Mr Eves, of Wixams, near Bedford, denies murder.

He also denies causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

'Didn't seem too bothered'

The court heard that in 2006, Mr Eves, then known as Mr Forbes, was jailed for nine years for causing grievous bodily harm with intent and wilfully assaulting a toddler.

Mr Eves, of Nightingale Court, told the jury: "I told her within a month of knowing her. Not only I told her, but my mum told her, my nan told her... she didn't seem too bothered."

The defendant told jurors that Ms Denton verbally abused him and would throw things at him.

"She threw a glass and it went out of the window and smashed. It was aimed at me," he said.

Mr Eves told the court that he woke on 12 June 2018 to find Harper was "purple" and cold to the touch.

Among other injuries, a post-mortem examination of Harper identified 34 rib fractures and a skull fracture.

The court has heard these injuries were inflicted during at least three episodes in the three weeks before Harper's death. The cause of death was "unascertained" but an expert found the evidence consistent with smothering, the court previously heard.

The trial continues.