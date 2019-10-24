Image caption Ravinder Deol said in a police statement she shook her baby "to get a response from her"

A mother accused of shaking her six-month-old daughter to death has been acquitted of killing her.

Ravinder Deol, of Aylesbury, was accused of manslaughter over the death of Ravneet on 3 April 2016.

Reading Crown Court heard the 35-year-old told police she had shaken her child "to get a response from her" but did not believe it was "in a manner which was dangerous".

A jury at found her not guilty of manslaughter.

The trial heard Ravneet was born 15 weeks early and suffered serious health issues which meant she spent the first four months of her life in hospital.

The jury was told a family member called 999 after being alerted by Mrs Deol's concern for her lifeless daughter but the child later died in Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

A post-mortem examination concluded she died as a result of a head injury, the jury heard.