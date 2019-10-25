Image copyright South Beds News Agency/BBC Image caption A member of the public reported seeing a grey hoodie linked to missing Leah Croucher near the Blue Lagoon in Bletchley

The search of a lake in connection with the disappearance of a woman eight months ago has finished with nothing found linking her to the location.

Leah Croucher, 20, went missing in Milton Keynes on 15 February.

Thames Valley Police have been searching the lake and surrounding area at the Blue Lagoon nature reserve in Bletchley for more than two weeks.

A spokesman said: "No items connecting Leah with that location have been found at this time."

Ms Croucher was last seen by her parents at their home in Quantock Crescent, Milton Keynes at 22:00 GMT on 14 February.

She went missing while walking to work the next day.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police previously released images of boots and the "distinctive" hoodie Leah Croucher was wearing

The force began the nature reserve after a member of the public reported seeing a grey hoodie, which police believe may be linked to Leah.

They recalled seeing the hoodie at the Blue Lagoon in late February to early March and reported the sighting in late September, Thames Valley Police said.

Det Supt Andy Howard said he was aware of criticism that the sighting had only been reported recently, but there were "genuine reasons why this happened" and the witness was "acting in absolute good faith".

"I am grateful to this person for coming forward and would again urge anybody with information about Leah, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, to speak to the police," he said.

Image caption Police used divers, dogs and

On 14 February, she told her family she was meeting a friend, but police said that meeting did not happen and have appealed for information on where she was between 18:00 and 19:15.

CCTV showed her walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, believed to be in the direction of her work, at about 08:15 the next day.

Despite extensive searches, poster and media appeals there have been no confirmed sightings and no leads.