Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ben Gillham-Rice (left) died from a knife wound to the chest and Dom Ansah (right) was killed by a stab wound to the back

Suspects in the deaths of two teenagers at a house party have been told to hand themselves in or risk being publicly named, police have said.

A man has been charged with murdering Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, in Milton Keynes.

The pair died after being attacked at a birthday party in Archford Croft on Saturday. Two others were injured.

Thames Valley Police said they believe others were involved in the stabbings and urged them to come forward.

Image caption The boys were stabbed in Archford Croft in Milton Keynes

Det Ch Sup Ian Hunter said: "We are still looking for others and they know who they are.

"I want to appeal directly to those people. We are looking for you and we will find you, however long it takes.

"At this stage we have not released your names or photographs, so please hand yourself in to the nearest police station as soon as possible.

"This is not going to go away and if we have to, we will name you so there will be no place for you to hide."

Charlie Chandler, 21, of Bletchley, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Mr Chandler, of Fitzwilliam Street, was remanded in custody at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court and is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday.

Thames Valley Police has also arrested a 22-year-old man from Milton Keynes on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the stabbings.

Another 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man suffered stab injuries.