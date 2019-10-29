Image copyright Emma Collins Photography Image caption The show starts at 17:45 GMT each night until 1 November

The interest in light projections that take you on a journey to the moon and stars has been "overwhelming", a cathedral has said.

Space Voyage, a light show at St Albans Cathedral, has "caught the public imagination" after it opened on Monday, the Canon Chancellor said.

It is being held to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing.

It has been created by Peter Walker, artistic director of the projection company Luxmuralis.

Image copyright Emma Collings Photography Image caption The event is suitable for "all ages" the cathedral said

The light and sound installation with music by David Harper illuminates the exterior and interior of the building depicting a visual journey to the edge of the Milky Way and back.

As well as depicting the moon's surface, the longest nave in England has become a galaxy where visitors can walk amongst the stars.

The Reverend Dr Kevin Walton, cathedral Canon Chancellor, said: "Space Voyage has really caught the public imagination with a deep sense of wonder, mystery, and fun.

"The interest is overwhelming."

Image copyright Emma Collins Photography Image caption NASA imagery of the lunar surface are projected onto the walls of the cathedral

Mr Walker said: "The aim is to create not just light shows, but to create journeys through art, using multiple sound and light installations and sculpture.

"St Albans Cathedral is not just a canvas for this, we are reanimating the architecture, telling stories on the stone where once there were frescos, and bringing people within the frame of the artwork to wander and be part of the experience."

Kirsty Hornblow, from The Mummysphere website, visited the installation and said: "It was a very inspiring event and such a creative way to commemorate the 50th anniversary.

"The whole family had a fantastic evening. Where else can you walk on the moon this half term?"

The installation runs until Friday.