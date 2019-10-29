Beaconsfield murder arrest after woman found dead
- 29 October 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman which police are treating as "unexplained".
The woman, in her 40s, was found dead at a property in Hyde Green, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, at about 06:15 GMT.
Det Ch Supt, Ian Hunter, said the force was "trying to establish exactly how this woman has died".
A 44-year-old man from Beaconsfield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Police believe the death to be an "isolated" incident.