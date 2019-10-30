Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found dead in Hyde Green, Beaconsfield on Tuesday morning

Police have found "no evidence of third-party involvement" in the death of a woman which sparked an arrests of someone on suspicion of murder.

The woman, in her 40s, was found dead at a property in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, on Tuesday morning.

A 44-year-old man was arrested, but after a post-mortem examination on Wednesday he was released with no further action.

Police said a coroner's investigation will now take place.