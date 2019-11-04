Bedfordshire church lead roof theft: Felt laid in Houghton Conquest
A new temporary felt roof has been laid on a church a year after 20 tonnes of lead was stolen.
About £6,000 has been spent on the new coating, following the theft from the 14th Century All Saints Church in Houghton Conquest, Bedfordshire in October 2018.
A plastic coating was not keeping the water out, the church council said.
Sarah Hannant, of the church's fundraising committee, said without the work the whole roof was in danger.
"The wooden frame of the roof was getting so wet, and as it is so old, we were worried the whole thing would come down and then we would have been completely lost," she said.
Fundraising efforts were continuing as an estimated £300,000 could be needed to permanently replace the roof of the Grade I listed building, she added.
Only about £22,000 has been raised so far and the insurance would pay out about £15,000.
Since the summer, worshippers have not been able to use the building fully, as it has been "raining indoors", said Mrs Hannant.
"We have held services, but we had to move to the choir stalls," she said.
She added that a wedding and christening were held, but only because it did not rain.
However, no other church bookings had been taken, so no fundraising concerts or teas had been held, meaning vital revenue had been lost.
Gary Mudd, Parochial Church Council member, said the felt roof was working as the church was now dry and it "should last for about five years".
Discussions are continuing with Heritage England to work out what the permanent roof should be made of.
"At present the choice is stainless steel [to avoid] the worry about lead being stolen, together with the expense," he said.