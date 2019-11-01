Twinwoods business park fire engulfs building
A blaze has ripped through a building on a business park, causing nearby workers to flee the area.
The fire at the Twinwoods Business Park in Milton Ernest engulfed the four-storey building, sending thick, black smoke across the Bedfordshire sky.
Matthew Smith, who was evacuated from his work close by, said: "We literally ran out the area as quickly as we could, because it looked very dangerous."
Roads have been closed in the area.
Mr Smith said: "I could see huge amounts of smoke coming out the building.
"There was smoke - black, thick - and then we could hear a few explosions, as someone said there are gas canisters in the building."
Bedfordshire Fire said: "All people have been accounted for" and confirmed the fire had reached the fourth floor and 80% of the building was "engulfed".
The business park backs on to the Yarl's Wood Immigration Removal Centre.
Bedfordshire Police said Thurleigh Road and Bletsoe Road are closed.