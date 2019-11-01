Image copyright Beds Fire and Rescue Image caption The four-storey building on Twinwoods Business Park was completely alight

A blaze has ripped through a building on a business park, causing nearby workers to flee the area.

The fire at the Twinwoods Business Park in Milton Ernest engulfed the four-storey building, sending thick, black smoke across the Bedfordshire sky.

Matthew Smith, who was evacuated from his work close by, said: "We literally ran out the area as quickly as we could, because it looked very dangerous."

Roads have been closed in the area.

Image copyright Beds Fire and Rescue Image caption Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said 80% of the building was engulfed

Image copyright Kate Sharp Image caption Thick smoke could be seen for miles

Mr Smith said: "I could see huge amounts of smoke coming out the building.

"There was smoke - black, thick - and then we could hear a few explosions, as someone said there are gas canisters in the building."

Bedfordshire Fire said: "All people have been accounted for" and confirmed the fire had reached the fourth floor and 80% of the building was "engulfed".

The business park backs on to the Yarl's Wood Immigration Removal Centre.

Bedfordshire Police said Thurleigh Road and Bletsoe Road are closed.

