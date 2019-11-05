Image copyright Beds Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire was eventually put out on Monday after firefighters were called on Friday

A large business park fire that destroyed three buildings is not thought to have been started deliberately.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue was called after the blaze engulfed a polystyrene factory at Twinwoods Business Park, Milton Earnest, on Friday afternoon.

More than 60 crews from four counties attended.

Witnesses described how workers were forced to flee the area as it looked so "dangerous".

Andy Draper, group commander at the fire service, said: "We do not believe the fire has been started deliberately and will now be carrying out further investigations, working both with the insurers and the companies affected."

The fire has been "completely extinguished", he said.

"I'd like to thank the public for their patience during this protracted incident," he added.

He also praised crews from Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire for attending.

Image copyright Beds Fire and Rescue Image caption Investigations are continuing into the exact cause of the fire