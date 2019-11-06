Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Jamie Chandler and Clayton Barker could hold "crucial information"

Two people who police believe could help with an investigation into the deaths of two 17-year-olds stabbed at a house party have been named.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice were attacked at a birthday party in Milton Keynes on 19 October.

Thames Valley Police believe Jamie Chandler, 15, and Clayton Barker, 19, both from Milton Keynes, could have "crucial information".

Three people have already been charged with the teenagers' murders.

Two males were also seriously injured in the attack in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ben Gillham-Rice (left) died from a knife wound to the chest and Dom Ansah (right) was killed by a stab wound to the back

Charlie Chandler, 21, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, Earl Bevans, 22, of no fixed abode, and a 16-year-old boy from Milton Keynes have been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and released under investigation.

Thames Valley Police had previously said they believed others were involved in the stabbings and urged them to come forward or risk being publicly named.

Det Ch Supt Ian Hunter, said: "We are releasing the names and images of Jamie Chandler and Clayton Barker as we believe that they both have crucial information that will assist our investigation and we need to speak to them.

"Our investigation into the circumstances of this tragic incident continues, and I would like to thank the public for all their help so far."

He urged the pair, or anybody who knows where they are, to make contact with police as soon as possible.