MK Dons v Mansfield Town: 34 charged after disorder

  • 7 November 2019
MK Dons v Mansfield Town Image copyright YouTube
Image caption Fans descended on to the pitch after the promotion game at Stadium:MK

Police have charged 34 people after football disorder broke out following a promotion match between MK Dons and Mansfield Town.

Fans descended onto the pitch following MK Dons 1-0 win at Stadium MK in Bletchley on 4 May.

The 34 people, aged between 15 and 56, have been charged with 138 offences which include assaulting an emergency worker and throwing a missile.

All are due at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on 10 December.

MK Dons 1-0 victory earned them promotion to League One and condemned Mansfield to the play-offs.

Image copyright YouTube
Image caption Flares were seen on the pitch after the Sky Bet League Two fixture

