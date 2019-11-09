Image copyright PA Media Image caption David Gauke said he would "reach a decision soon" about standing as an independent

Gagan Mohindra has been chosen as the Conservative candidate for South West Hertfordshire.

The constituency was represented by the Tories by former justice secretary David Gauke, until he lost the whip in September for voting against Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

Mr Gauke, 48, has said he is considering standing as an independent.

Mr Mohindra is a member of Essex County Council and Epping Forest District Council.

He is the county council's cabinet member for finance, property and housing.

Mr Mohindra stood in North Tyneside in 2010 general election, finishing third in a traditionally strong Labour seat.

Some parties are yet to choose their candidates for South West Hertfordshire, but Tom Pashby has been selected for the Green Party and Sally Symington will represent the Liberal Democrats.