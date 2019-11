Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Luke O'Connell was found with stab wounds in the early hours on 31 August

A fifth man has been charged with murder after a man died from stab wounds following a three-car crash.

Luke O'Connell, 26, was found at about 03:00 BST on 31 August in Gammons Lane, Watford, and died in hospital.

Four men have previously been charged with murder and are due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on 3 December.

Umar Sarfraz, 21, of Whippendell Road, Watford, was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder. He will appear at Hatfield Remand Court on 11 November.

The four previously charged men are:

Shahnavaz Azad, 27, of Nicholas Close, Watford

Mohammed Haroon Azad, 21, of Nicholas Close, Watford

Aamir Mustafa, 22, of St George's Road, Watford

Hamza Shah, 19, of Hagden Lane, Watford