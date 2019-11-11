Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A 32-year-old man was arrested at the property for an unrelated matter, police said

A bomb disposal team has been called to a property after "suspicious items" were found, police said.

The property in Kestrel Way, Buckingham, has been evacuated and the surrounding area cordoned off while officers "ensure the scene is safe", Thames Valley Police said.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the property "in connection with an unrelated matter".

The force said no-one had been injured but advised people to avoid the area.

Thames Valley Police said on Twitter: "An area has been cordoned off and work is currently taking place to establish the nature of the items and to ensure that the scene is safe."