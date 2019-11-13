Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Andrew Constable was helping to build a new house in Swineshead, Bedfordshire

A builder who was crushed to death by a drilling machine died as a result of an accident, a jury concluded.

Andrew Constable was working alone on the foundations of a new house in Swineshead, Bedfordshire, when the equipment fell on him on 9 March 2018.

The 46-year-old was discovered by a cyclist who called an ambulance but Mr Constable died at the scene, Ampthill Coroner's Court heard.

Senior Coroner Emma Whitting recorded Mr Constable's death as an accident.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The inquest heard Mr Constable's colleague was distressed when he saw what had happened

William Smith said he was on his daily cycle ride at about 15:00 GMT when he noticed a machine lying on its side in a shallow excavation in the High Street.

The cyclist said he turned and spotted the back of a jacket underneath the machine. After there was no response from the builder, Mr Smith went to a nearby house to call an ambulance.

A local farmer used his forklift to lift the machine away so Mr Constable's body could be removed.