Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ben Gillham-Rice (left) died from a knife wound to the chest and Dom Ansah (right) was killed by a stab wound to the back

Three more people, including a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in an investigation into the deaths of two 17-year-olds stabbed at a house party.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice were attacked at a birthday party in Milton Keynes on 19 October.

The boy from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A man, 53, and a woman, 40, also from the town, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Two males were also seriously injured in the attack in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley.

Three people have already been charged with the teenagers' murders.

Charlie Chandler, 21, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, Earl Bevans, 22, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy from Milton Keynes, have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and released under investigation.