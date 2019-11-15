Image copyright Milton Keynes Council Image caption Little Linford Lane was shut again on Friday after being closed on Thursday due to flooding the River Great Ouse valley

A road has been closed again because of rising water levels in Buckinghamshire.

Milton Keynes Council said Little Linford Lane, close to Newport Pagnell, is now shut. It was closed on Thursday but reopened later in the day.

It said the flood gates had been closed and motorists were being asked to find alternative routes.

It was continuing to monitor "the known flooding spots", a spokeswoman said, after several roads were closed across Milton Keynes on Thursday.

Image copyright Milton Keynes Council Image caption Motorists were advised to find alternative routes

Image copyright Milton Keynes Council Image caption Marlborough Street, V8, was closed on Thursday between the H6 Childs Way and H5 Portway

They included Marlborough Street, Watling Street and the Saxon Street roundabout.