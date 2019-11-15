Flooding in Buckinghamshire closes Newport Pagnell road
A road has been closed again because of rising water levels in Buckinghamshire.
Milton Keynes Council said Little Linford Lane, close to Newport Pagnell, is now shut. It was closed on Thursday but reopened later in the day.
It said the flood gates had been closed and motorists were being asked to find alternative routes.
It was continuing to monitor "the known flooding spots", a spokeswoman said, after several roads were closed across Milton Keynes on Thursday.
They included Marlborough Street, Watling Street and the Saxon Street roundabout.