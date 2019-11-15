Image copyright Louise Innes Image caption Police officers sealed off part of Inkerman Street in Luton

A man has been found seriously injured in an alleyway after being stabbed in an "appalling attack", police have said.

The victim was found in Inkerman Street, Luton, at about 01:00 GMT and taken to hospital.

Bedfordshire Police said the offenders were described as "a group of four of five men, believed to be Asian".

The force said the offenders drove away from the scene in a silver Insignia. It has appealed for witnesses.