Henlow pedestrian killed in Lanford Road crash
- 17 November 2019
A pedestrian was killed when a car hit him in the street.
The man, who was aged in his 50s, was fatally injured at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday on Langford Road in Henlow, Bedfordshire, police said.
He was confirmed dead at the scene. The driver is co-operating with officers in their investigations.
The collision took place between the turnings for Edworth Road and Newtown. Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.