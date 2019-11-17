Beds, Herts & Bucks

Henlow pedestrian killed in Lanford Road crash

  • 17 November 2019
Langford Road close to Newtown junction Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption The man was struck by the car on Lanford Road in Henlow shortly after 17:30 GMT

A pedestrian was killed when a car hit him in the street.

The man, who was aged in his 50s, was fatally injured at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday on Langford Road in Henlow, Bedfordshire, police said.

He was confirmed dead at the scene. The driver is co-operating with officers in their investigations.

The collision took place between the turnings for Edworth Road and Newtown. Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

