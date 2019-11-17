Image copyright South Beds News Agency/BBC Image caption A £5,000 reward has been offered for information about Ms Croucher's disappearance

The brother of missing woman Leah Croucher has died, their father has said.

Ms Croucher, 20, was last seen in Milton Keynes on 15 February.

In a Facebook post, her father John said he had spoken to his son Haydon on Thursday to reassure him, almost nine months after Leah's disappearance.

But he said hours later the 24-year-old was taken ill and he subsequently died with his father by his bedside.

Ms Croucher was last seen by her parents at their home in Quantock Crescent on the evening of 14 February.

She told her family she was meeting a friend but police said the meeting did not happen.

CCTV showed her walking about half a mile from her home at about 08:15 GMT the next day, but she has not been seen since.

Image caption Leah's father John Croucher confirmed Haydon's death in a Facebook post

Haydon had appeared in court earlier this year accused of making threats to a man he described as Leah's ex-boyfriend.

He accepted a voluntary restraining order and the prosecution was dropped.

Mr Croucher said he had arranged to meet up with his son on Friday so they could spend the day that marked nine months since Leah's disappearance together.

"Hours later police knock at the door and tell you that Haydon is fighting for life," he posted on Facebook.

'Be at peace'

"The doctors say the prognosis is bad. You sit by his bedside and watch him deteriorate by the minute. You have to say your goodbyes. What do you say in that situation?"

"You tell him you love him. You reminisce about funnier times. You beg him to come back to us. Finally you have to tell him to go and be at peace.

"You hold him as he slips away. To say our hearts and minds are broken is an understatement."

Mr Croucher said his son was a "kind, generous, funny, witty and loving person".

He added: "Be at peace Haydon. If Leah is up there with you look after each other as always, until we get there.

"We love and miss you both terribly. Our world could not be more broken than it is now."