The death of a missing woman's brother is being treated as "unexplained but non-suspicious", police say.

Haydon Croucher died in hospital on Saturday after police were called to a report fearing for his welfare on Thursday.

The 24-year-old is the brother of Leah Croucher, who has been missing from Milton Keynes since 15 February.

Mr Croucher's mother said on Facebook her son had "felt he had no choice other than to take his own life".

Despite extensive searches there have been no confirmed sightings of Ms Croucher since she was reported missing.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency/BBC Image caption Leah Croucher was last seen wearing a black coat, black skinny jeans, black converse and a grey hooded top with the "Stewartby Taekwondo" logo on

In a statement Thames Valley Police said: "At around 21:20 GMT on Thursday officers attended an address in San Andres Drive, Milton Keynes to a report of a fear for welfare of a man in his twenties.

"Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene and the man was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital. He was treated there but on Saturday he sadly died.

"We can confirm that the man who died is 24-year-old Haydon Croucher from Milton Keynes.

"The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner."

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption A £5,000 reward has been offered for information about Ms Croucher's disappearance

Tracey Furness posted a tribute to her "darling son Haydon" on Facebook.

"You mean the world to me and I cannot even begin to process the pain and heartache that I feel," she said.

"My world has fallen to pieces without you. You were the most loving boy and the bond we had will stay with me until eternity."

Ms Furness said she and her daughter Jade Croucher discovered her son's "lifeless body".

"My son felt so lone, so lost, so broken that he felt he had no other choice than to take his own life," she said.