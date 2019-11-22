Image copyright Google Image caption The officer performed the sex act on himself in Stevenage Police Station

A police officer filmed himself performing a sex act inside a police station and sent the video to a teenage boy, a misconduct hearing heard.

PC Jack Smith, 26, was off-duty at Stevenage Police Station when he sent the video to the 17-year-old boy he had met on the dating app Grindr.

The officer admitted he had "behaved in a deplorable manner".

He was sacked without notice after the misconduct panel found he had committed gross misconduct.

The Hertfordshire Police officer told the hearing his initial conversations with the boy had been about "day-to-day life, who we are and what we did".

The hearing was told the exchange moved on to Whatsapp on 19 September 2018, and "quite early on" in their exchanges the boy, known as Mr A, said he was 17.

PC Smith, who had previously worked for the Met, sent a number of explicit pictures and videos of himself to Mr A.

The officer said that "his age was not forming part of my process" and accepted he should have focused more on it.

'Embarrassed and ashamed'

The hearing was told he also sent Mr A a picture of himself in police uniform, and in written submissions, the force said "PC Smith had been using his status as a police officer as part of the sexual conversation".

The panel heard that on 23 September that year PC Smith was in the locker room of Stevenage Police Station when he filmed himself performing a sex act and sent it to the boy.

PC Smith told the hearing he felt "embarrassed, ashamed, regretful" and added "I honestly wish I could give you a clear answer as to what I was thinking".

The panel also said the content of some of the messages meant it was likely the public "might consider the officer at least condoned the use of controlled drugs and therefore might fail to impartially discharge his duty to take appropriate action under... the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971".