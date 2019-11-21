Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ben Gillham-Rice (left) died from a knife wound to the chest and Dom Ansah (right) was killed by a stab wound to the back

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of two 17-year-olds who were stabbed at a house party.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice were attacked at a birthday party in Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes on 19 October.

Two others were also seriously injured in the attack.

Clayton Barker, 19, of Surrey Road, Bletchley, is due at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Charlie Chandler, 21, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, Earl Bevans, 22, of no fixed address, and a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Milton Keynes, have previously been charged with murder and attempted murder.