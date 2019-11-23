Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Tillie Spencer-Adams was examined at the Lister Hospital, Stevenage, after a car accident in May

A hospital failed to spot an infant's head injury when she was examined a month before she died, a coroner's report said.

Tillie Spencer-Adams died on 18 June and an inquest concluded it had been a sudden unexpected death in infancy.

The inquest heard Tillie had been examined at the Lister Hospital, Stevenage, after a car accident in May.

The hospital said it had reviewed its care of Tillie and found it was in "line with national guidance".

Coroner Geoffrey Sullivan has sent his report to the hospital which said post-mortem tests detected head injuries.

The report, which aims to prevent future deaths, said the original examination only detected a small injury to Tillie's collarbone.

The post-mortem examination showed Tillie suffered a fractures to her skull and wrists.

The coroner's report said it was "plausible" the injuries were the "result of the reported road traffic collision".

It has been sent to East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Lister Hospital.

A spokesperson for the trust said: "We were extremely saddened by the death of Tillie in June 2018 from Sudden Unexpected Death in Infancy (SUDI) and we note the contents of the coroner's regulation 28 report, noting historic injuries which were unrelated to her death.

"In May 2018, Tillie had attended the emergency department following a road traffic accident, where she was examined by senior clinicians. There was no indication of either a head or arm injury, and she did not require any pain relief.

"In response to the coroner's report, we have reviewed the care that Tillie received at this time. Tillie's clinical assessment and treatment plan was in line with national guidance and we believe she was treated appropriately."