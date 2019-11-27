Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption The vehicle rolled several times off the M1 and ended up on the A414

Police are searching for two people who ran away after the car they were in came off the M1 and overturned.

The blue Audi S3 rolled several times and collided with the crash barrier on the northbound carriageway at junction eight for Hemel Hempstead at about 00:30 GMT, Hertfordshire Police said.

It ended up on the A414, which has a section running parallel to the M1.

BCH Road Policing tweeted: "Believe it or not, the two occupants of this car got out and ran away."

A police spokesman said: "A search of the area, assisted by the police helicopter, was carried out but the occupants were not located and inquiries are continuing."

The force has called for anyone with any information to contact them.