Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Carol Morgan was repeatedly struck with a sharp and heavy instrument

A man and woman have been released on police bail after being arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in a shop nearly four decades ago.

The body of Carol Morgan, 36, was found at Morgan's Store in Linslade, Bedfordshire on 13 August 1981.

She was repeatedly struck with a sharp and heavy instrument, according to a Freedom of Information request.

A 69-year-old man and 70-year-old woman from Brighton were arrested on Wednesday.

Police said inquires were continuing in Brighton and work was being carried out in the vicinity of the shop, close to Leighton Buzzard.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The details of how Ms Morgan died were released by police in December 2017 when a list of unsolved murders was requested.