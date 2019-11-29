Bedfordshire domestic abuse advent calendar tells victims' stories
A giant mobile advent calendar has been created telling the stories of domestic abuse victims who "came back strongly".
The artwork, called Our House, has 25 windows and is touring Bedfordshire to show a "different side" of the issue.
The charity Nine Red Presents is behind the project and chief executive Debra Knight said she wanted it to "inspire and motivate" anyone who was dealing with violence now.
Our House is visiting different locations until 10 December.
Ms Knight, the charity's chief executive officer, said: "We wanted to fill the box full of positive stories from domestic abuse, from both males and females.
"To show the different side, as you don't often see that they can come back strongly.
"It is to inspire and motivate people that are experiencing it now, and change the view of what people perceive victims to be."
Ms Knight said the stories in the calendar showed "courage" and that victims can go on to be "strong, professional, and successful".
"We are raising awareness of abuse... of victims that have gone on to achieve remarkable things in their lives," she added.
"It can be devastating, but you can get over it."
The tour started in Bedford on 25 November and visits various locations during the day. Every evening the calendar goes back on display at The Galaxy cinema in Luton.