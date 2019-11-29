Image copyright NINE RED Presents Image caption Debra Knight said the project was to show people they could overcome abuse

A giant mobile advent calendar has been created telling the stories of domestic abuse victims who "came back strongly".

The artwork, called Our House, has 25 windows and is touring Bedfordshire to show a "different side" of the issue.

The charity Nine Red Presents is behind the project and chief executive Debra Knight said she wanted it to "inspire and motivate" anyone who was dealing with violence now.

Our House is visiting different locations until 10 December.

Image copyright NINE RED Presents Image caption Different stories about survivors from Bedfordshire feature in 25 windows

Image copyright NINE RED Presents Image caption The overall theme is "Look At Me Now"

Ms Knight, the charity's chief executive officer, said: "We wanted to fill the box full of positive stories from domestic abuse, from both males and females.

"To show the different side, as you don't often see that they can come back strongly.

"It is to inspire and motivate people that are experiencing it now, and change the view of what people perceive victims to be."

Image copyright NINE RED Presents Image caption Every evening until 10 December the box will be on display at The Galaxy cinema in Luton

Ms Knight said the stories in the calendar showed "courage" and that victims can go on to be "strong, professional, and successful".

"We are raising awareness of abuse... of victims that have gone on to achieve remarkable things in their lives," she added.

"It can be devastating, but you can get over it."

The tour started in Bedford on 25 November and visits various locations during the day. Every evening the calendar goes back on display at The Galaxy cinema in Luton.