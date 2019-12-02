Beds, Herts & Bucks

M1 crash: HGV driver arrested after teen dies near Luton

  • 2 December 2019
M1 junction 11a Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The crash happened near junction 11a of the M1 in Bedfordshire

A HGV driver has been arrested after a teenager who was in a people carrier was killed in a crash on the M1.

The victim, described by police as a man in his late teens, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at about 15:15 GMT near junction 11a near Luton in Bedfordshire.

Five other people were hurt, including two who have life-threatening injuries.

A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was being questioned.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites