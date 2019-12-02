Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The crash happened near junction 11a of the M1 in Bedfordshire

A HGV driver has been arrested after a teenager who was in a people carrier was killed in a crash on the M1.

The victim, described by police as a man in his late teens, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at about 15:15 GMT near junction 11a near Luton in Bedfordshire.

Five other people were hurt, including two who have life-threatening injuries.

A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was being questioned.