Luton Labour Club Fire: Adjacent buildings evacuated
People have been evacuated from nearby buildings after a fire at the derelict Luton Labour Club.
Emergency services were called to the empty property in Upper George Street at about 11:45 GMT.
Dunstable Place, Alma Street, Alma Link and part of Upper George Street are currently closed. People have been asked to avoid the area and close windows.
About 40 firefighters are attending, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said.
It added: "Crews are making good progress and working on preventing further damage to adjacent buildings."
Magda Winksa, who works in a tanning shop close by, said she and her colleagues were "safe" but the smell was "bad".