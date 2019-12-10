Image copyright Magda Winka Image caption Emergency services were called at about 11:45 GMT to a fire in Upper George Street, Luton

People have been evacuated from nearby buildings after a fire at the derelict Luton Labour Club.

Emergency services were called to the empty property in Upper George Street at about 11:45 GMT.

Dunstable Place, Alma Street, Alma Link and part of Upper George Street are currently closed. People have been asked to avoid the area and close windows.

About 40 firefighters are attending, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Buildings nearby have been evacuated

It added: "Crews are making good progress and working on preventing further damage to adjacent buildings."

Magda Winksa, who works in a tanning shop close by, said she and her colleagues were "safe" but the smell was "bad".

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Firefighters have been there since 11:45 GMT