Image copyright Google Image caption The detective said searching police computers for information about his girlfriends was a "foolish error"

A detective who used police systems to access personal information about his girlfriends has been given a final written warning.

Det Sgt Andrew Boyer, 42, admitted he made a "foolish error" in searching for information relating to two partners.

The misconduct hearing was told Mr Boyer's actions were "brought to light" after his former partner made a complaint about him.

Mr Boyer admitted gross misconduct at a Hertfordshire Police HQ hearing.

The hearing in Welwyn Garden City was told the officer accessed information relating to the two women a total of 10 times, between 2013 and 2017.

The detective had said he looked up his then partner in 2013 and 2014 with the intention of submitting intelligence about her but the hearing was told this never happened.

In 2017, he then searched his new partner's name and looked at a custody photo of her. Mr Boyer said he wanted to check he had not interviewed her previously.

'Stupid decision'

The hearing was told his former partner reported his actions because she was concerned when he told her he knew about her previous dealings with police after looking her up on work systems.

Cecily White, counsel for the appropriate authority, said the "misuse of police systems" was of "particular concern as officers have privileged access to masses of personal information about members of the public".

Mr Boyer's solicitor James Hennessey said the officer had "fallen on his sword" and admitted he had "misconducted" himself.

The detective told the hearing his behaviour was a "foolish error" and a "stupid decision".

Chief Constable Charlie Hall said Mr Boyer's actions were "unacceptable" and "risked damaging the public's confidence in police".

Mr Hall said the detective had shown a "disregard for proper handling of serious information".

While Mr Hall accepted Mr Boyer had "faced challenging and stressful circumstances in recent years" he maintained that "could never justify" his actions.

The chief said he believed the "most appropriate sanction" was a final written warning.

He told Mr Boyer he should "expect scrutiny" regarding his future use of police systems and told him: "Please do not let us down again."