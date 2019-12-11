Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ben Gillham-Rice (left) died from a knife wound to the chest and Dom Ansah (right) was killed by a stab wound to the back

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of two teenagers who were stabbed at a house party.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, were attacked at a birthday party in Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, on 19 October.

Two others were seriously injured in the incident.

Two men from the town aged 20 and 23 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Clayton Barker, 19, of Surrey Road, Bletchley, Charlie Chandler, 21, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, Earl Bevans, 22, of no fixed address, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Milton Keynes, have previously been charged with murder and attempted murder.