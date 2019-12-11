Luton man arrested by counter-terrorism officers
- 11 December 2019
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in terrorism.
The man was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command in Luton at about 06:10 GMT on Wednesday.
He remains in custody at a south London police station and searches are being carried out in two Luton addresses in connection with the investigation.
Police said there was no immediate risk to the public.