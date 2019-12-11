Milton Keynes stabbing: Five arrests as police launch murder inquiry
- 11 December 2019
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed to death in woodland.
Police and ambulance crews were called to a wooded area between H6 Childs Way and Padstow Avenue in Fishermead, Milton Keynes, at about 15:20 GMT.
Thames Valley Police said there was a report of an "altercation" between a group of men, during which one of them was stabbed.
The victim, in his 20s, died at the scene. The arrested men are in custody.