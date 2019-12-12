Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Ricky Sedani was sentenced at Luton Crown Court

A secondary school teacher who sexually assaulted a vulnerable teenage pupil has been jailed.

Ricky Sedani, 36, of Ellison Drive in Banbury, Oxfordshire, had earlier been found guilty at Luton Crown Court of sex offences involving a girl at a Bedfordshire school in 2015.

She came forward when a previous sex offence, for which he received a suspended sentence, was reported in the media.

He was given a 12-month sentence.

Sedani was found guilty of five offences of sexual activity with a child by a person who was in a position of trust and two offences of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

The court was told the offences had taken place at the school between April and July 2015.

The married teacher would get the girl on her own to touch her intimately and press himself against her. He also said he wanted to have sex with her and asked her to perform a sex act on him.

Sedani had pleaded guilty in 2017 to sexually touching and sending lewd messages to another student.

He received a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and when the case was reported the victim in the case told her mother he had sexually assaulted her two years before.

Prosecutor Peter Shaw said the offences involved planning, grooming and targeting of the youngster, who he knew to be vulnerable.

Passing sentence, Judge Lynn Tayton QC said: "You recognise what you did was grooming and you said as much to her."

Sedani had made the girl promise never to tell anyone about what was happening, telling her it would ruin his life, she said.

The court heard Sedani was no longer able to teach.