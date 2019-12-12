Image copyright SBNA Image caption The stabbing took place in a wooded area in Fishermead in Milton Keynes

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed to death in woodland.

Police and ambulance crews were called to a wooded area in Fishermead, Milton Keynes, at about 15:20 GMT on Wednesday to a report of an "altercation".

The victim, in his 20s, died at the scene. A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a stab wound to the right thigh.

Five other men arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday remain in custody.

No further details have been released about the seven men who have been held.

A police cordon on H6 Childs Way, between Saxon Gate and Secklow Gate - close to where the stabbing happened, remains in place.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses.