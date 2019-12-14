Image caption Anglian Water said 12,000 properties in Bedfordshire were still without water

Thousands of people have been left without water since Friday evening due a faulty valve.

The valve has been repaired but about 12,000 properties in Bedfordshire were still without water this afternoon.

Leighton Buzzard, Toddington, Hockliffe and surrounding areas have been affected.

Anglian Water apologised for any inconvenience or disruption caused and it is working to restore all supplies by 17:00 GMT.

One resident said shops in the area had run out of bottled water.

Anglian Water customers who were in its "priority list", such as elderly people or families with young children, have been delivered bottled water.

Regan Harris from the company said: "Most of our customers will be coming back to water soon.

"There is an area on the northern part of Leighton Buzzard where people may be without water for a little while longer due to an air pocket."