Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mohamud Hashi died from a stab wound to the right thigh

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man found stabbed to death in woodland in Milton Keynes.

Mohamud Hashi was found dead in a wooded area in Fishermead on Wednesday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination found the 22-year-old died from a stab wound to his right thigh.

Lee Sopp, from Daniels Welch, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife. He is due to appear before magistrates in Milton Keynes later.

He will also face charges of aggravated burglary, grievous bodily harm without intent, affray, the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and money laundering.

A total of four men, aged 26, 33, 39 and 52, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action.

Two other men, aged 28 and 31, arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail until next month, Thames Valley Police said.

The force has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.