Luton man charged with terror offences
- 18 December 2019
A man will appear in court later charged with terror offences.
Filip Golon Bednarczyk, 25, of Luton in Bedfordshire was arrested on 11 December by the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism unit.
He has been charged with possessing explosives and collecting information useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
The Polish national was remanded in custody. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court.