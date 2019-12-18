Image copyright Google Image caption The boy is due to appear at Hatfield Remand Court

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a woman who was found with suspected stab wounds.

Officers were called to a property in Watford, Hertfordshire, on Monday evening. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy, from Watford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before magistrates in Hatfield later.

Hertfordshire Police said it was working to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.