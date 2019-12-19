Firefighters tackle Hitchin scrapyard blaze
- 19 December 2019
A large fire has broken out at a scrapyard in Hertfordshire.
About 35 firefighters are tackling the blaze after being called out at about 05:30 GMT to Wallace Way in Hitchin.
The fire service said the yard contained a large amount of metal recycling. Five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are being used to help extinguish the blaze.
Residents in the Walsworth Industrial estate area are being warned to keep doors and windows closed.
We are co-ordinating the initial response to a large fire in a scrap yard in Hitchin this morning. If you live or work around the Walsworth Industrial estate area please keep your windows and doors closed whilst we deal with the fire. More details to follow... pic.twitter.com/rvko34faMq— Herts Fire Control (@HertsFRSControl) December 19, 2019
