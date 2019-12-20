Image caption Shed star Deke Duncan was given the chance to host a show on BBC Three Counties Radio

A DJ who was the subject of a 1970s BBC TV report has had a "very productive" meeting with an Oscar-winning producer.

Deke Duncan's shed-based radio station featured on BBC Nationwide, recorded at his then Hertfordshire home.

The 74-year-old was tracked down last year by BBC Three Counties Radio and given his own one-hour special.

After meeting Argo producer David Klawans in Los Angeles, he said he is now "quite to very confident" there will be a film about his life.

"The meeting was very productive," he said.

"David Klawans is a really nice guy, we spent two or three hours [together] by the swimming pool. It was absolutely fabulous.

"As Bill and Ted would say 'he's a righteous dude'."

One listener

Duncan started playing records from his back garden at 57 Gonville Crescent, Stevenage, in 1974, his interest in radio sparked by pirate station Radio Caroline.

He set up Radio 77, but with no licence, the station on which he presented non-stop weekend slots with friends Richard St John and Clive Christie could only be beamed through a speaker in his living room to wife Teresa, his only listener.

In 2018, the Nationwide report was tweeted by BBC Archive and Three Counties Radio broadcaster Justin Dealey tracked him down to Stockport, Greater Manchester, where he still broadcasts Radio 77 to just his wife.

Three Counties offered him a one-hour programme and his story was reported all over the world.

He has been featured on Have I Got News For You, Radio 4's Thought For The Day, Radio 2 and ITV's This Morning.

"The media attention has just been completely overwhelming," he said.

Three Counties presenter Dealey said: "Can you imagine if there was a Hollywood film about Deke Duncan, that would make my life."