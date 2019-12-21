Image copyright 2020developments Image caption The development at Newlands Park will help finance Luton Town's new stadium

A challenge to a new shopping and leisure park plan that would fund a football stadium has been rejected by the High Court.

Luton Town FC wants to build a 23,000-capacity ground, paid for by the development at Newlands Park.

But Capital and Regional, which owns the town's Mall shopping centre, had sought a judicial review after calling the decision-making process "unlawful".

The Championship club called the court's decision "fantastic news".

Capital and Regional can lodge an appeal against the decision within seven days.

Luton Borough Council, which approved the original plans, said: "We welcome this news, having made it clear from the outset that we would vigorously defend the planning decision.

"We remain entirely confident that the decision making process contained no legal flaws."

Image copyright 2020developments Image caption The Newlands Park development near junction 10 of the M1 will be a mixture of retail and leisure space

Newlands Park would include offices, a hotel, retail and leisure facilities and a park and ride scheme at junction 10 of the M1.

Luton Town's Power Court development would be made up of the stadium, a live venue, homes and leisure and retail facilities.

Capital and Regional previously said it was concerned the developments could harm the town centre and other nearby areas.

It has been approached for comment.

Luton Town fans have previously said Capital and Regional had "declared war" on the community by opposing plans that hold the key to their new stadium.