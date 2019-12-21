Elstree stab victim linked to Barnet murder, say police
- 21 December 2019
Detectives are linking a fatal stabbing in Hertfordshire and the discovery of a man's body in a car in London, the Met has said.
A man was found dead in Hogg Lane, Elstree, by Hertfordshire Police at about 15:40 GMT on Friday.
At 20:30 the previous day, a man in his 30s was found dead in a vehicle near Scratchwood Park in Barnet.
The Met confirmed it was linking the two cases and officers were at the scene in Hertfordshire.
The death is being treated as linked to the murder of a man found with stab injuries in Scratchwood Park, #Barnet on 19 December.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 21, 2019
More information will be provided in due course.
