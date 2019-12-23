Image copyright Amy Rebecca Hill Image caption Emergency services were called to the Jewish Congregation of Canvey Island on Sunday evening

A Jewish faith centre has been "significantly" damaged by fire.

Essex Fire Service said it was investigating after being called to the Jewish Congregation of Canvey Island, on Meppel Avenue, at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday.

Seven crews from Canvey, Rayleigh, Basildon, Leigh, Orsett, and Southend took about two hours to put it out, a fire service spokesman said.

Firefighters worked with the local community to salvage items.