A woman has been killed in a serious crash on the M1 late on Christmas Eve.

Bedfordshire Police said a number of vehicles were involved in the crash at about 23:15 GMT on the northbound stretch of the motorway, near junction 12.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the force have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

The M1 was closed between junctions 11a at Aylesbury and 12 at Flitwick, but has since reopened.

The motorway was also closed overnight after an unrelated crash on the southbound carriageway between junctions 10 and nine.

Hertfordshire Police tweeted to say the stretch of M1, between Luton Airport and Dunstable, had reopened by 09:00.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries.

Members from the emergency services attended both crashes.