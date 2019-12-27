Image copyright Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire and Rescue Image caption The flooding in the Downs Barn and Downhead Park areas of Milton Keynes happened at about 09:00 GMT on Thursday

A clean-up operation is continuing after a water main burst and caused a "river" to run down three streets.

It happened in the Downs Barn and Downhead Park areas of Milton Keynes at about 09:00 GMT on Boxing Day.

Fire crews said the leak had created a body of water about "25m wide by half a mile long".

Anglian Water said the leak stopped at about 14:00 and the water had since subsided. The company apologised and said it would pay for any damage.

Image caption Tina Plummer said the water company and fire service had been "wonderful"

The four worst-affected households were offered alternative accommodation, the water company said.

Tina Plummer said she looked out of the window and it was "like a river coming down".

"It was pretty horrendous," she added.

Image caption Ms Plummer said the water got to the second step on the stairs in her house

Ms Plummer said Anglian Water and the fire service had been "wonderful" but added "you might as well get a skip" for her damaged belongings.

"The water got to the second step on the stairs and it was above my boots," she said.

Image copyright Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire and Rescue Image caption Fire crews said the leak created a body of water about "25m wide by half a mile long"

Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire and Rescue Service said some homes were flooded to a depth of 1ft (0.3m).

Anglian Water said no-one was without water and its teams were continuing to work to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.