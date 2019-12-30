Image copyright Google Image caption Monty Chitta was pronounced dead in Cardigan Street, Luton, on Christmas morning

A man found dead in the street on Christmas Day has been named.

Monty Chitta, 55, of St Winifreds Avenue, Luton, was found in Cardigan Street in the town at about 07:30 GMT but died at the scene.

Police said his death was "unexplained" and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Det Insp Janine Graham said officers were continuing to investigate the death and were trying to "piece together his movements" that night.

She said: "We are making really good progress with this and pursuing a number of lines of inquiry, but we would still like to hear from anyone who came across Mr Chitta in the hours prior to his death.

"We would especially like to hear from anyone who was in the Cardigan Street area, particularly if they have CCTV or dash cam footage we are not yet aware of."