Image copyright Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire and Rescue Image caption The flooding in the Downs Barn and Downhead Park areas of Milton Keynes happened at about 09:00 GMT on Thursday

Repairs to homes which were flooded after a water main burst are expected to take about 12 weeks to complete.

Fire crews said the leak on Boxing Day created a body of water "25m wide by half a mile long" in the Downs Barn and Downhead Park areas of Milton Keynes.

About 50 homes on three streets were affected, and the four worst-hit households have been found alternative accommodation, including hotels.

Anglian Water apologised and said it would pay for any damage.

Spokeswoman Nicola Harvey said: "We're on-site at those homes trying to get them rectified as quickly as we possibly can, which will take roughly around 12 weeks.

"Making sure they're completely dry is the key part before we can go in, get them painted and get people back in their homes."

The company said pipe bursts are unpredictable and can happen for a number of reasons, including temperature changes and slight movements in the ground.

Image caption Tina Plummer said the water company and fire service had been "wonderful"

Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire and Rescue Service said some homes were flooded to a depth of 1ft (0.3m).

Tina Plummer, who has been moved to a nearby hotel, said she looked out of her window in the early hours of Boxing Day and it was "like a river coming down".

"We're being well looked after but obviously it's a bit traumatic.

"The whole of the downstairs is all gone. There's nothing there. But it's just one of those things."

Image caption Tina Plummer's Christmas decorations were hit by flooding