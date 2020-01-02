Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Hatfield Road in Smallford, Hertfordshire

A bus driver has died after a crash with a road sign.

Police were called to the incident on Hatfield Road in Smallford, near St Albans, Hertfordshire, at about 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.

East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene but the bus driver, a man in his 60s, died at the scene.

Police said no passengers were on the bus, describing the incident "a single-vehicle road traffic collision between a bus and a road sign".

PC Neil Cosier said: "We are investigating the circumstances and causes of this collision. As part of that, we are asking for witnesses to come forward.

"We're asking for motorists who were in the area at the time of the incident and have dashcam footage to please review it and make contact with us if you have relevant footage which could assist our investigation."